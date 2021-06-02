Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the newly-elected Executive Committee of the Nigeria Guild of Editors at their recent convention in Kano.

The APC leader said he particularly congratulated the President of the Guild, Mallam Mustapha Isah, who was reelected as president at the convention.

He described his re-election as a testament to and affirmation of the trust and confidence reposed in his leadership by his colleagues.

He charged Mallam Isah and his executive committee to do more for the union and the country in his new tenure.

He asked the pacesetting body for all editors, and, by extension, as guardians of journalistic freedom and quality, to ensure that editors and journalists live and work by the creed of their profession.

The committee must ensure journalists perform with utmost maturity and responsibility for which they are aptly called the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

He urged the guild to do more to improve the critical organisations and institutions of Nigeria, particularly at this time.

“Once again, I congratulate the new officers of the NGE. I wish them a most successful tenure.

It’s only by so doing will they publish true and objective news and issue meaningful commentary while beating back the menaces of fake news, hate speech and biased reporting.