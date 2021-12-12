Asíwájú Tinubu commiserates with Gov Makinde, Ogbomoso People over Soun’s death

Former Lagos Governor and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the people of Ogbomosoland and the immediate family of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi, Ajagungbade III, over his demise.

In a condolence statement to the governor made available to journalists on Sunday by his Media Office, Tinubu described described Oba Oyewunmi as a highly referred traditional ruler who worked for peace, unity and development in Ogbomoso, Yorubaland and indeed in Nigeria.

He said “The Soun of Ogbomoso, His Royal Majesty, Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III, had a remarkable reign, lasting 48 years.

“Bolstered by his business background, Kabiyesi had a deep passion for growth and development in Ogbomoso. It was therefore no surprise that commercial and business activities blossomed in the city during his time on the throne.

“As a first class traditional ruler, Kabiyesi also worked for peace and unity not only in Ogbomoso and Yorubaland, but also across the country.

“He was a true father of all. I had a personal relationship with Kabiyesi. He was a fountain of wisdom and intellect from whom I benefited.

“We thank God that Kabiyesi lived to an advanced age of 95. His passing would be a big blow to Ayaba Olaronke Oyewunmi and Ayaba Olufemi Oyewunmi both of whom shared deep love with Kabiyesi and stood by him as he advanced in age.

“My condolences must go to the Ayabas, the children and other family members. I urge them to take heart and take solace in the good time they shared with Kabiyesi and in his glorious reign.

“I also commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Government and the good people of Ogbomosoland for the loss of this illustrious Oba”.

Tinubu prayed Almighty Allah grant Kabiyesi Aljanna Firdaus.