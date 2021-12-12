At least 100 persons feared dead as tornadoes sweeps across US States

At least 100 people are believed to have died as severe storms and scores of tornadoes blasted across the Midwest of the United States’ on Saturday

At least six states, including Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Kentucky, have recorded more than 30 tornadoes.

President Joe Biden stated that the government will do all possible to assist affected areas.

Biden has also signed a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration, which will allow Kentucky to receive cash. The storms, he said, were among the worst in US history.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear added that the collection of tornadoes was the most destructive in the state’s history.

As the stormfront broke apart a candle factory, the twister carved a track that could equal the longest on record, leaving hundreds dead and towns in despair.

Many people are still missing from the candle business, including a 50-year-old mother of four whose family members were seen at the scene on Saturday, according to reports.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said it received 36 reports of tornadoes touching down in Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

The tornado outbreak was triggered by a series of overnight thunderstorms, including a supercell storm that formed in northeast Arkansas. The storm moved from Arkansas and Missouri and into Tennessee and Kentucky.