Asiwaju congratulates President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan at 63

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan on his 63rd birthday.

Asiwaju described Senator Lawan as one leader who is quietly but firmly making the desired impact within the polity.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, the APC leader said: “I heartily congratulate Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, on attaining 63.

“An intellectual, prominent politician and experienced parliamentarian, the Senate President has contributed immensely to nation-building and is quietly but firmly making the desired impact in deepening democracy and entrenching good governance in the country.

“Through his fine leadership as chairman of the National Assembly and president of the Senate, the parliament has helped President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation to navigate difficult moments.

“Working in concert with House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator Lawan has maintained a harmonious relationship between the Legislature and Executive, thus fostering national stability.

“Under his watch, the National Assembly also passed into law important legislation like the Petroleum Industry bill and many other bills which had eluded previous National Assemblies.

“I rejoice with Senator Lawan, his family, colleagues in the Senate and his constituents in Yobe State on this occasion of his 63rd birthday.

“I wish him many more years, good health, renewed energy and increased wisdom to continue to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.”