Epiphany Azinge, the Asagba of Asaba, has formally withdrawn from his role as chairman of the technical committee set up for the proposed Anioma state.

The monarch made the announcement in a statement released on Friday by Jude Mgbeze, his personal secretary.

While stepping down, Azinge affirmed that he remains “irreversibly committed” to the creation of Anioma state within its “historically recognised Anioma entity.”

He explained that his decision was driven by “irreconcilable differences” concerning the “boundaries and delineation”of the territory intended to form the new state.

He also alleged “clandestine and delusional complicity” to relocate the capital of the proposed state from Asaba.

“As the Traditional Ruler of Asaba, HRM, the Asagba of Asaba, cannot be seen to be presiding over the liquidation and decimation of his kingdom,” the statement reads.

“HRM’s Oath of Office enjoins him, at all times, to protect, preserve and defend the interest and wellbeing of Asaba people.

“Any thing, whatsoever, that will lead HRM to compromise his oath of office will always be rejected.”