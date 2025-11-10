Senator Ned Nwoko of Delta North has disclosed that at least 97 senators, alongside President Bola Tinubu, support the creation of Anioma State. The lawmaker made the revelation during the weekend at the Izu Anioma Towns Union event in Abuja, where the inaugural Anioma Cultural Festival (Anioma Day)...

The lawmaker made the revelation during the weekend at the Izu Anioma Towns Union event in Abuja, where the inaugural Anioma Cultural Festival (Anioma Day) was launched. He said the proposal has gained significant traction due to “overwhelming legislative support and regional consensus.”

Nwoko explained that the bill, first introduced two years ago, aims to carve Anioma State out of nine local government areas in Delta North, encompassing four in Aniocha and Oshimili, two in Ika, and three in Ndokwa. He also noted that some neighbouring communities, including Igbanke, have expressed interest in joining the proposed state.

Describing the level of support as “unprecedented in Nigeria’s state creation history,” Nwoko confidently stated, “Only one state will be created in Nigeria, and that one state will be Anioma.”

He further highlighted that both the Senate and House Committees on Constitutional Amendment, which include representatives from all states, have agreed that the South-East deserves a sixth state to maintain regional balance.

According to Nwoko, Anioma is considered the “strongest and most viable option” by the committees. The initiative enjoys the endorsement of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and President Tinubu, who has “pledged his full support once constitutional requirements are met.”

“We have done our homework. A lot of lobbying, contacts, and consultations are ongoing. Nothing is being left undone,” Nwoko added.