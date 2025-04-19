The Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has announced an open call for fashion designers and creatives to apply for “Nigeria Everywhere: The Creative Collection”.

This nationwide search aims to showcase Nigeria’s top fashion creatives on a global stage, celebrating the country’s rich cultural heritage and artistic spirit at the Exhibition Weekend during the 68th UN Tourism Commission for Africa (CAF) in June 2025.

Selected creatives will design for the Ministry and participate in the prestigious global event.

Participants will benefit from collaborations, fashion commissions, unmatched exposure through national and international showcases, growth opportunities through future exhibitions, residencies, and a global platform to showcase Nigerian creativity, culture, and craftsmanship.

Eligible applicants include fashion designers actively working in the industry, and creatives with a strong portfolio who are willing to collaborate with other creatives and commit to designing for the collection.

The application deadline is April 24th, 2025. To apply, visit Clapnigeria.taplink.ws