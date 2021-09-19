Breaking News

Arsonists burn INEC’s office in Awgu, Enugu state

Latest Breaking News About INEC: Arsonists burn INEC's Office in Awgu, Enugu State Burnt INEC office

Suspected arsonists on Sunday morning set ablaze another office of the Independent Electoral Commissioner (INEC) in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu.

This brings to three offices of the commission set on fire by hoodlums in the State in the past four months.

A source in the area said the arsonists climbed through the perimeter fence to gain access into the office.

The fire, which started in the early hours of Sunday, did substantial damage to the INEC office before the quick response of the Fire Service helped to salvage the situation.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Another Nollywood actor Okwy is dead. WATCH

TVCN
Sep 5, 2017

According to filmmaker Odira Nwobu who shared the news, the actor suddenly slumped during the shooting…

Israel set to build anti-tunnel sensor network along Lebanon border

TVCN
Jan 19, 2020

Israel’s military announced on Sunday the start of construction of an underground network of sensors…

Fmr Man United striker Javier Hernandez joins LA Galaxy

TVCN
Jan 22, 2020

Former Manchester United striker and Mexico's all-time leading scorer Javier Chicharito Hernandez has…

Famous Nigerian Actor, Olumide Bakare dies at 63

TVCN
Apr 22, 2017

TVC E.  Nollywood veteran actor, Olumide Bakare has been reported dead by the Nollywood crew. It was…

TVC News Special Reports

Court temporarily restrains INEC from recalling Melaye

06 Jul 2017 7.25 pm

An Abuja High Court has issued an order…

Continue reading

2019 election: Foreign Observer mission identifies parties as weakest link

12 Mar 2019 1.23 pm

The foreign observer mission in Nigeria…

Continue reading

Presidency pleased with outcome of by-election, says ‘We Won’t Fail The Nation’

07 Dec 2020 8.51 am

The Presidency has expressed joy over the…

Continue reading