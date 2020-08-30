English FA Cup champions, Arsenal have defeated Premier League winners, Liverpool on penalties to win the first silverware of the season, the Community Shield.

The regulation time had ended 1-1 before the Gunners won the match 5-4 via penalty kicks

Team Captain and leading scorer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the opening goal early in the 12th minute from a cross-field assist by Bukayo Saka

Substitute Takumi Minamino equalized for Liverpool in the 73rd minute after an anxious wait on the Video Assistant Referee, VAR.

Youngster Rhian Brewster lost the third kick for Liverpool, but the Gunners scored all of their kicks in the penalty with Aubameyang taking the last kick

This is the second time Arsenal have defeated Liverpool within two months and it is the second silverware for the Gunners since Mikel Arteta took over in December

Just three weeks ago they had won the FA Cup