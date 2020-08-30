All is now set for the reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, after more than one year closure to effect repairs and upgrade the facilities to international standards.

Carrying out a last-minute Inspection of the project, within 24 hours to its inauguration, Nigerian Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika expressed satisfaction at the work, insist August 30th is standing.

Akanu Ibiam airport was shut on the 20th of August, 2019 for the rehabilitation of the runway and upgrade of its facility to depict its international status.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to inaugurate the airport tomorrow, which will be attended by the Southeast governors, notable Igbo leaders, including members of the National Assembly from the Southeast and officials of the aviation ministry.