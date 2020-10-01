Arsenal Football Club has congratulated Nigerians as the country celebrates its 60th independence anniversary.

The London-based football club in a post on its micro blog site, twitter, @arsenal, wished all Nigerians happy independence anniversary with hat-trick from its former player and Nigerian, Nwako Kano.

“Chei! Naija celebrates 60 years of independence today!

“Sending you all our best wishes, Nigerian Gooners

“We’ll be celebrating with this @papilokanu hat-trick,” the club tweeted.

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1311631572588691461

Advertisement

Kanu Nwankwo popularly known as Pappilo is a former Arsenal player. His impact on the English Football Club cannot be underplayed.

Other Nigerians like Alex Iwobi also played at Arsenal FC. The London giant has a deep connection with Nigeria.