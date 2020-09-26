The Lagos State Government has announced that the online application for the Nigerian Army Recruitment exercise for Short and Direct Short Service Commission, which commenced on Wednesday, 19th of August, will close on Tuesday, 29th of September, 2020.

It further advised interested Lagosians to obtain an indigeneship certificate from the State Government and observe all COVID-19 protocols during the screening exercise.

While emphasising that applicants must diligently follow the stated procedure for submitting their application successfully, the Lagos State Government enjoined them to take advantage of the opportunity and be part of the noble profession.