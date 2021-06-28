The Nigeria Army said it has killed 12 Boko Haram terrorists in a failed attack in the Bula Yobe area of Borno State on Sunday.

The Director, Army Public Relation, Brig. Gen. Onyeama Nwanchukwu who made this known in a statement circulated to the media disclosed that the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist tried to attack a Forward Operation Base, at Bula Yobe in Borno State where they met their waterloo.

Brig Gen. Nwanchukwu however said that two soldiers lost their lives in the operation which he described as successful.

He added that five soldiers also sustained injuries and have been evacuated for treatment at a medical facility.

The Army Spokesman said the operation was largely successful due to the proper coordination between the Air component of Operation Hadin Kai and the ground troops, adding that arms including gun trucks and other lethal weapons were recovered from the terrorists.

The statement also conveyed the happiness of the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Faruk Yahaya over the swift and decisive response of the troops in dealing a heavy blow to the terrorists, while urging them to sustain the tempo.