In a Wednesday statement signed by Acting Deputy Director 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Danjuma, he described the statement as “a malicious attempt at institutional blackmail”.

The statement reads, “The attention of Headquarters, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, has been drawn to a publication making the rounds on social media. In the said publication, it was alleged that 90 Battalion, Koko, is grappling with internal power struggles, welfare neglect and alleged financial exploitation. While the Division would not want to join issues with online merchants spreading this unsubstantiated and malicious falsehood, in a desperate attempt to blackmail the command structure in the Battalion, it is important to set the records straight.

“For the records, postings and deployments in the Nigerian Army are routine exercises, essentially carried out without recourse to any primordial considerations, including religion and loyalty, as alleged. The misgiving that the Battalion posts soldiers on duty based on such considerations is not only unfounded but malicious, and should be seen as a desperate attempt at institutional and command blackmail.”

The statement further stated, “The Nigerian Army remains a professional force with zero tolerance for corruption, welfare abuse, religious-based postings and any form of malfeasance within its ranks. It is also important to stress that the Commanding Officer of the Battalion has been discharging his command responsibilities in the most professional manner within the available resources.

“In any case, there are established procedures for handling administrative complaints in the Nigerian Army, and this cascades down to the Battalion level. Therefore, erring personnel resorting to any other means could be deemed as engaging in a desperate attempt at institutional blackmail and should be disregarded in all intents and purposes. However, it is important to stress that where there are noticeable infractions, these will be investigated appropriately.”

“Members of the public are enjoined to disregard these unsubstantiated allegations and rest assured that any reported malfeasance will be properly investigated, particularly the one that borders on extortion. The good people of the Niger Delta Region are also reassured that the Division will continue to prioritise security and safety at all times,” the statement concluded.