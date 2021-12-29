Army decorates 22 promoted senior officers with new ranks

The twenty-two newly promoted senior officers serving under the Joint Taskforce Operation Hadin Kai have been decorated with their new ranks.

Those promoted include one Navy Captain to Commodore, twenty Colonels to Brigadier Generals including the spokesperson of Operation, Brigadier General Ado Isa and one Major to Lieutenant Colonel.

At an investiture ceremony at Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai Major General Christopher Musa described the high number of generals promoted in the Theatre as unprecedented.

Major General Musa said the promotion also signifies that the President and the Service Chiefs appreciate the doggedness and commitment of officers in the Theatre of war.

“Today, we are witnessing yet another historic occasion of the investiture of new Brigadier Generals; it is the first time in the history of Army that we are having such number of newly promoted generals in a single promotion within the theatre.

“That is 22 Colonels were been promoted to Brigadier Generals, and three Brigadier Generals to Major Generals and 1 Air Commodore to Air Vice Marshal.

“As you are been decorated with your new rank, much is expected from you, as new rank come with additional responsibilities,” Musa added.

While commending the wives of the newly promoted senior officers for keeping the home front, the theatre commander expressed optimism for redouble effort for an end to the insurgency so that the military could go to barracks and meet their families.

In his remarks, Gov. Babagana Zulum, who was represented by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kaka-Shehu Lawan, congratulated the newly promoted and urged them to remain committed to their assigned tasks.

Zulum said the Government of Borno regards the military in high esteem for their sacrifice in the fight against insurgency.

“For the newly promoted generals, I urge you to do more, because this promotion was as a result of your hard work, dedication, commitment and above all loyalty, you should do more to justify your new ranks,” Zulum charged.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen Abdul Khalifa, tasked the newly promoted to take it as a challenge, particularly at this critical moment of the nation.