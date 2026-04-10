The military has dismissed reports claiming that 17 soldiers, including a Brigade Commander, were killed during a recent terrorist attack on troops in Benisheikh, describing the figures circulating on television and social media as false and misleading. Headquarters Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), the military task force prosecuting the counter-insurgency campaign…...

The military has dismissed reports claiming that 17 soldiers, including a Brigade Commander, were killed during a recent terrorist attack on troops in Benisheikh, describing the figures circulating on television and social media as false and misleading.

Headquarters Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), the military task force prosecuting the counter-insurgency campaign in the North-East, said the claims were exaggerated narratives aimed at distorting facts and undermining ongoing military operations.

In a statement on Friday, April 10, by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force (North East), Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the military clarified that four personnel, two officers and two soldiers, lost their lives during the engagement.

The statement further denied claims that the Brigadier General died as a result of an unserviceable vehicle during the attack on a military base in Benisheikh, Borno State.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that claims that the Brigade Commander’s vehicle was faulty.

According to the statement, the casualty figures earlier released by Defence Headquarters remain the only verified account of the incident.

“OPHK categorically refutes the claim that 17 soldiers, including a Brigade Commander, lost their lives during the incident,” the statement said.

“The official and verified report, as earlier released through Defence Headquarters, clearly stated that 2 officers and 2 soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the engagement. Any contrary figure being circulated is entirely false, misleading, and devoid of credibility.”

The task force also dismissed reports suggesting that the Brigade Commander’s vehicle broke down during the attack, explaining that the commander was operating in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle which was temporarily immobilised while he coordinated troops during the battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The insinuation that the Brigade Commander’s vehicle was unserviceable is equally incorrect. The Commander was mounted on a high-grade Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, which was temporarily immobilised in the heat of combat while he was actively coordinating the counter-assault,” the statement added.

The military further said images and videos circulating online in connection with the incident were unrelated to the Benisheikh attack and had been deliberately misrepresented.

It warned that spreading inaccurate information could undermine the morale and sacrifices of troops engaged in the fight against terrorism.

“The Nigerian military strongly frowns at the distortion of operational facts and the use of such unfortunate incident for personal/political gains or propaganda,” the statement said.

The task force maintained that troops successfully repelled the terrorist attack and retained control of their position after forcing the insurgents to retreat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is pertinent to reiterate that troops of Operation HADIN KAI successfully repelled the attack, maintained control of their location, and forced the terrorists into a disorganised retreat.”