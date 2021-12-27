Army arrests IPOB/ESN leader in Enugu, recovers arm, ammunition

Troops from the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, have apprehended Godwin Nnamdi, a notorious leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, “during the clearance operation, troops while conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN engaged the dissidents in a fire fight compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest.”

“Troops recovered various items including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm Special, one handset amongst others.”

While praising troops for their achievements, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, tasked them with scouring and clearing all suspected criminal hideouts in their area of responsibility.