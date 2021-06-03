About five person were reportedly killed in Ikire town in Isokan Local Government area of the State by a gang of armed robbers.

It was gathered that the armed robbers had earlier robbed a bank in Apomu, a nearby town before proceeding to Ikire where they killed three persons at a commercial bank automated teller machine.

They were also said to have killed two other persons during a sporadic shooting.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident but could not confirm the number of casualty.

The State commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode visited the scene of the incident

