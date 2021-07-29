Report said Armed robbery gang has attacked a old generation bank bullion van in Ondo town in Ondo state.

It was gathered that the robbers did not succeed with the attack even as security operatives mount different locations, which caused panic among residents to hurriedly close business places.

One of the residents say it was an unsuccessful attack on a Bank’s bullion van going to Akure.

The attack is coming two weeks after similar bank robbery was recorded at Ilara mokin in Ifedore local government area of the state, where three lives were lost including a journalist, Bunmi Afuye.