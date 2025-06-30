As the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party deepens over the position of National Secretary and the disputed 100th National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for today, a major showdown appears imminent as party leaders are at odds, with rival factions planning to hold separate NEC and National Caucus meetings today in Abuja.

At the PDP National Secretariat, armed policemen have taken over to forestall any form of violence from both factions.

Today 30th Of June Mark another decider for the long sought reconciliation of the PDP since it lost out on the Presidential election to the APC in 2023.

But reconciliation seems far off, as two factions are currently at a crossroad.

Scheduled for the party headquarters is the PDP 100th meeting of the National Executive Committee, which was earlier fixed by acting chairman Iliya Damagum without the co-signature of the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

Both Iliya Damagum and Samuel Anyanwu called for an expanded Caucus preceeding the NEC meeting, another faction led by Taofeek Arapaja, Deputy National Chairman South who called for a NEC meeting without the consent of the chairman.