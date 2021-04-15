The Chief of Defence staff General L.E.O Irabor has assured Nigerians that the armed forces will restore peace to all parts of country bedeviled by insecurity.

The army chief restated that the military is committed to enforcing president Buhari’s mandate that no one other than security Operatives are allowed to bear arms especially AK-47 rifle.

General Irabor spoke while paying courtesy visit to the Delta state governor on his first official visit to his state of origin since assuming office as the chief of defence staff.