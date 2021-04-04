Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández announced Saturday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Fernández received his first dose of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on January 21 and the second on February 11, 2021.

Fernandez, had on Friday, disclosed that he had the virus but added that he was feeling normal and would have to self-isolate.

Reacting to the development, his counterpart, President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro urged Fernandez to stay strong as he would overcome the virus.

“From Venezuela we send our solidarity to President Alberto Fernández, for having tested positive for Covid-19. We wish his speedy recovery. This time demands that all governments and nations work together to overcome this terrible Pandemic,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Desde Venezuela enviamos nuestra solidaridad al Presidente Alberto Fernández, por haber resultado positivo para el Covid-19. Deseamos su pronta recuperación. Este tiempo nos exige a todos los gobernantes y naciones, trabajar unidos, para poder superar esta terrible Pandemia. https://t.co/IaGLUD4mbC — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the Presidential Medical Unit of Argentina said that regarding the president’s covid-19 status, the infection was mild on him because of the protective effect of the vaccine he had received.

Furthermore, the Russian vaccine’s company claimed that it (the vaccine) has over 91% effectiveness and protects from severe illness.