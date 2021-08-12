The minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, is set inaugurate the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration service Enugu Command along Enugu-Abakaliki expressway.

In attendance is the comptroller General, Immigration Muhammad Babandede and the Governor of Enugu state represented by his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo.

The new edifice would serve as the administrative headquarters for immigration services in Enugu State.

It would be recalled that the facility was among other federal infrastructure that were vandalised by the Nigeria ENDSARS youths protests that was hijacked by hoodlum in October, 2020.