The consortium of Pan-African media is set to launch the maiden edition of the African Media Awards to recognise the contribution and outstanding performance of journalists and storytellers across the continent.

According to a statement obtained by TVC on Monday, the inaugural African Media Awards, which will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, aim to enhance Africa’s visibility in the global media industry, recognising notable achievements across both traditional and digital platforms.

The statement revealed that the award was organised by an influential consortium of Pan-African media and legacy institutions, including the African Union of Broadcasting, the Patrice Emery Lumumba Foundation, the Kwame Nkrumah Foundation, the Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation, the Kenneth Kaunda Legacy Foundation, the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice, the PLO Lumumba Foundation and broadcaster RT; the awards seek to elevate Africanled narratives and highlight the pivotal role of African media in global discourse.

The Awards will cover nine distinct categories, each designed to reflect both

traditional and emergent media formats:

• Outstanding News Report

• Outstanding Interview

• Outstanding Documentary

• Outstanding Current Affairs Program

• Outstanding Afro-Centric Entertainment

• Outstanding Video Production (Craft)

• Outstanding Social Media Video

• Outstanding Social Media Video on Current Affairs

• Outstanding Short Social Media Video

All entries must have first aired in 2024 or later.

Nominee Benefits and Prizes

The statement further revealed that the “top three entries in each category will be invited to the gala ceremony in Addis Ababa, with travel and hotel accommodation fully covered by the organisers. All nominees will receive a $2,000 cash prize and have their hotel and plane tickets fully paid for, while the winner of each category will take home a total of $6,000.

“Winners will receive the prestigious “Golden Alkebulan” trophy, underscoring the panAfrican heritage and ambition of the awards.”

It added, “The awards are open to media organisations, television channels, bloggers and independent content creators across Africa, provided their entries first aired in 2024 or later. Submissions must meet category-specific criteria and respect running-time limits.”

The organiser set a deadline saying, “applicants must submit their work by November 4, 2025, to be considered. Apply and review eligibility details at: www.african-media-awards.com”

About the African Media Awards

The African Media Awards are launching at a transformative moment for journalism in Africa. From mobile-first reporting to long-form investigations, African media professionals are driving impactful narratives despite facing underfunding, censorship, and systemic challenges.

By offering recognition, continental exposure, and a platform tied to historic liberation legacies, the awards aim to solidify African media’s presence in global dialogue, bridging past struggles for voice with present battles for visibility. The awards celebrate not only journalistic brilliance but the broader effort to reclaim and retell Africa’s stories, from within.

Media Contact: info@african-media-awards.com

www.african-media-awards.com