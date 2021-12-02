Appeal Court to deliver judgement in Prophet Sotitobire’s case

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital will tomorrow Friday, December 3, deliver the appeal sought by founder of Sotitobire Miracle Church, Prophet Babatunde Alfa.

Mr Alfa had appealed the judgment which sentenced him to a life imprisonment on October 6, 2020.

Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye also confirmed the development

The prophet was sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ondo State High Court following the disappearance of a year old baby during a church service in his church