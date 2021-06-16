The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has dismissed move by some persons it described as political buccaneers, to remove the national leadership.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Tex Okechukwu, he affirmed their National Chairman, Victor Ike-Oye, who is backed by the constitution, didn’t convene any meeting or NEC meeting of the party on Tuesday.

The party said the Supreme Court had made it expressly clear that only the national convention of a political party could remove the national chairman of a registered political party

It promised to bring the full weight of the law to bear on mischief-makers and their sponsors who are bent on causing disaffection among their members.

In addition, the party said enforcement agents have been placed on full alert to deal with anybody who plans to foment trouble in the party, stating that the party remains a peaceful, law-abiding party where peace, justice and equity prevail.