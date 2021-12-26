APG govs greet PGF Chairman, Atiku Bagudu at 60

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has congratulated its chairman, Atiku Bagudu on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The PGF in a statement signed it’s treasurer and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, joined the family, people and government of Kebbi State and party members across Nigeria, especially in APC states, to celebrate the 60th birthday of our distinguished leader.

The statement read thus: “We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and painstaking commitment to the development of our party, All Progressives Congress (APC). Under the leadership of our President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, we acknowledge your initiatives to ensure sustained unity among our team of Progressive Governors. Recognising that the politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of enduring progressive governance, as our Chairman, you have been able to inspire us to come up with initiates to ensure that our party remained focused towards delivering on our mandate to change Nigeria.

“We rejoice with His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on this special day. We also reaffirm our commitment to continue to work with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our governments to create jobs, fight insecurity, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

The PGF congratulated the Kebbi State governor and wish him the best in all his endeavours. ”

We rejoice with you and will always look up to you for inspiring guidance,” the statement read.