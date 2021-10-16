APC Suspends Oyo State congress over Irregularities

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of the ongoing State Congress in Oyo state due to forgery of documents meant for the exercise and other irregularities.

Governor of Yobe state and Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, gave the ordered.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, Saturday morning, said the suspension became necessary to ensure credibility of the process leading to the emergence of new leaders in Oyo state.

The statement affirmed that APC under governor Mai Mala Buni will not tolerate act of indiscipline and fraudulent manipulation of process of any kind.

“It has become necessary to suspend the ongoing State Congress exercise in Oyo state due to information regarding the forging of documents meant to conduct this exercise.

“The national chairman, has however ordered the Oyo state Congress Committee to return to the National Secretariat for further briefing.” The statement said.

The APC also assured the teaming members of the party of level playing ground and justice at all time.