The Leadership of the All Progressives Congress In Ekiti state has suspended the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, over allegation of anti-party activities after a painstaking review of his activities.

the party in a resolution of its 23td September 2020 meeting jointly signed by Senators Anthony Adeniyi, Babafemi Ojudu, Dayo Adeyeye, Honorables Bimbo Daramola, Oyetunde Ojo, former speaker, Adewale Omirin, and others noted the continued illegalities in the name of the party, being conducted by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who as Governor is an ordinary member of the SEC and ought to have called meetings of this duly constituted body as a critical party organ but has failed to do so since his assumption of office in 2018.

It added that the body currently masquerading as the elected members of the SEC or as the State Working Committee or appendages is unknown to them (as due statutory members of SEC) since no Ward Congress has taken place in Ekiti State APC since inception. All-SEC members listed in Section 12.8 of our constitution, (i) to (xxvii) as such are open positions since only duly officiated Ward congresses with INEC observation can fill these positions.

As such, only the duly elected members of the APC in the state serving as Governor, Deputy Governor, Speaker & Deputy Speaker as well as Principal Officers of the House and Members of the National Convention which includes all present and past National Assembly members today constitute the State SEC of our great party.

The SEC posits that in the absence of a properly organized body and meeting, and the continued insistence of the Governor to neglect his duty to initiate Ward Congresses or call a meeting of the SEC to deliberate upon pertinent issues, we as loyal members of our party and members of the State Executive Committee met to rescue our party from continued denigration and abuse, and resolved thus:

1.That Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State is hereby suspended from the Party in view of his numerous anti-Party activities especially his role in the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC Constitution.

For five days prior to the Edo election, Gov Fayemi hosted PDP big wig Femi Fani- Kayode in the government house in Ado Ekiti in the run-up to the Edo election.

Going Further the SEC added that it was in Ekiti that the coup against the APC in Edo State was perfected.

It expressed disappointment over the meeting of the governor with Femi Fani-Kayode who daily abuses President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the APC as a party as well a vital section of the country.

It said it is in possession of evidence of the meeting where

Fani-Kayode specifically said he has gone on his tour as part of an effort between him and Fayemi to build a cross-party alliance and few hours after leaving Ekiti he fired a shot at Asiwaju Tinubu.

The party also accused the governor’s aides of celebrating its loss in Edo state on social media while also noting his alleged support for the PDP candidate in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Oyo state culminating in the party’s loss.

The SEC also listed several other instances of alleged anti-party activities against the governor describing it as no longer acceptable.

It added that the suspension of the governor is a move to rescue the party from what it termed a major betrayal of trust from the governor.