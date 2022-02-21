Breaking News

APC Shifts National Convention to March 26th

APC Shifts National Convention to March 26th Chairman of APC CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has just announced that it will conduct the national convention on the 26th of March, contrary to a letter sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct of zonal congresses for same date.

The Mai Mala Buni Committee has been in a closed-door meeting since 11am today.

Advertisement

Secretary of the caretaker committee, John AkpanUdoedehe addressing newsmen after the meeting says preparations for the Convention will commence on the 24th of March.

Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply