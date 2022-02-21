APC Shifts National Convention to March 26th

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has just announced that it will conduct the national convention on the 26th of March, contrary to a letter sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct of zonal congresses for same date.

The Mai Mala Buni Committee has been in a closed-door meeting since 11am today.

Advertisement

Secretary of the caretaker committee, John AkpanUdoedehe addressing newsmen after the meeting says preparations for the Convention will commence on the 24th of March.