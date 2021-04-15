The All Progressive Congress (APC) has released a time-table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2021 Governorship Primary Election in Anambra State.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the APC Director, Prof. Al-Mustapha, Ussiju Medaner.

***Notice of Election to the State Chapter: Wednesday 14th April, 2021

***Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat): Thursday 15th April – Tuesday 8th June, 2021

***Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents

(APC National Secretariat): Tuesday 8th June, 2021

***Screening of Aspirants: Thursday 10th June, 2021

***Publication of claims and objections: Saturday 12th June, 2021

***Screening Appeals: Tuesday 15th June, 2021

***PRIMARY ELECTION: Saturday 26th June, 2021

***Election Appeal: Wednesday 30th June, 2021

The Governorship Expression of Interest Form cost N2,500,000 while the Nomination form cost N20,000,000.00, totalling N22,500,000.

Female Aspirants and Physically Challenged Aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for the position.