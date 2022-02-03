APC releases revised timetable for Osun state governorship election



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2022 Governorship Primary Election in Osun State, in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.



This was contained in the Party’s official notice signed by the National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

Revised Timetable

***Notice of Election to the State Chapter – Wednesday 17th November, 2021

***Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat) – Thursday 18th November, 2021

***Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) – Wednesday 9th February, 2022

***Screening of Aspirants – Thursday 10th February, 2022

***Publication of claims and objections – Saturday 12th February, 2022

***Screening Appeals – Thursday 15th February, 2022

***PRIMARY ELECTION – Saturday 19th February, 2022

***Election Appeal – Tuesday 22nd February, 2022

The APC fixed sale of forms at N22.5million. While the nomination form costs N20 million, the expression of interest form costs N2.5million.

However, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees.