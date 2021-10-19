APC registers 1,021,800 members in Zamfara, says exercise was a huge success

The All Progressives Congress membership registration and revalidation committee in Zamfara state said it has registered one million, twenty one thousand and eight hundred members in the state

The committee chairman who led the seven man team from the APC National Headquarters Ibrahim Masari said despite security challenges in some areas, the committee was able to deliver on its mandate

Presenting the membership registration and committee’s report to Governor Bello Matawalle at the government House in Gusau, he commended the state government for the support given to the committee

On his part, Governor Bello Matawalle says the revalidation exercise in zamfara was a huge success despite efforts from different quarters to frustrate the process

Mr. Matawalle adds that anyone who did not register under this committee should not consider himself a member of the APC in Zamfara