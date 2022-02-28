APC Nominates Christianah Afuye as Deputy to Biodun Oyebamiji

The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (Ekiti APC) is announcing the nomination of Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Christianah Afuye as the party’s Deputy Governorship Candidate for the June 18, 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

This development has been formally communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in keeping with extant electoral guidelines, and necessary formalities concluded.

According to the State Party Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotosho,Afuye’s emergence is the outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders across the State, and has been welcomed enthusiastically, not only by party members, but also youth and women organisations, artisans, market women, the traditional institutions, and other grassroots stakeholders in the State.

In his remarks, the governorship candidate, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji described the nomination of Afuye as a very strategic move to bolster the chances of the party at the polls.He describes Afuye as being a part of the political structure in the state for many years now, and is an accomplished mobiliser and voice for the masses

Born on September 28th 1958, Afuye had her early education at Saint Joseph C.A.C Primary School Aramoko, Aramoko Ekiti, and Amoye Grammar school, Ikere-Ekiti – primary and secondary schools respectively. She earned her Ordinary National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Public Administration from Crown Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Afuye is an accomplished entrepreneur, public servant, and community leader. She worked as a Catering Supervisor at the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti (1979-1985) after which she went into private business. Afuye, a formidable grassroots politician, is a member of the Ekiti APC State Executive Council as the State Women Leader