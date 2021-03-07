The APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has felicitated with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as he turns 64 on Monday March 8.

Tinubu in a congratulatory message made available to TVC News by his Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman on Sunday in Lagos, prayed for many more productive years and the best of health for Prof. Osinbajo.

He also commended Osinbajo for his dedication and selfless service to the nation.

” I join the family, friends, and associates of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to celebrate with him as he turns 64 on Monday.

“Praying for many more productive years and the best of health for Prof. Osinbajo, we also thank God for the life He has given his servant.

“Our VP has exemplified the best traits of a public servant who strives to do his best for our precious nation. Prof. Osinbajo has shown great character, intellect, and professional knowledge in serving Nigeria and in supporting President Buhari and his agenda”.

Asiwaju urged the VP to recomit himself and his ample talents to the betterment of the nation and its people.

“While celebrating his birthday we also urge this man of vision and diligent work ethics to continue ever forward by recommitting himself and his ample talents to the betterment of this nation and its people.

“May he continue to exhibit outstanding patriotic loyalty and singularity of purpose.

“May he always work for the good of the nation and do his best to continue to reform the economy as is his mandate as VP so that all Nigerians may drink of the cup of prosperity and hope”.

The APC national leader prayed that the efforts of the VP will bear fruits and that history will speak fondly of his efforts and achievements.

I pray that your efforts bear the fullest fruit and that history will speak fondly of your efforts and achievements.

Happy Birthday dear friend and brother. May God always guide and bless you.