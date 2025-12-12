APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, has defended the level of security assigned to Seyi Tinubu, arguing that the president’s son is entitled to enhanced protection based on global standards and the nature of his public engagements....

APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, has defended the level of security assigned to Seyi Tinubu, arguing that the president’s son is entitled to enhanced protection based on global standards and the nature of his public engagements.

Israel’s comments follow recent remarks by Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, who criticised the size of Seyi Tinubu’s security entourage, suggesting it was large enough to quell an insurrection.

Soyinka had raised concerns about the strain on Nigeria’s security resources at a time when the country faces persistent threats from banditry and violent crime.

In his response, Israel said the issue required “greater nuance,” insisting that Seyi Tinubu is not merely a beneficiary of privilege, but a highly visible public figure whose work exposes him to significant risks.

He argued that executive protection for family members of heads of state is standard practice worldwide, citing the United States where the Secret Service safeguards adult children of former presidents.

“Nigeria, with its own history of political violence, cannot afford to lag behind,” Israel said.

He added that Seyi Tinubu’s profile is amplified by his philanthropic and youth-centred activities through the Noella Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife.

The foundation has launched nationwide programmes on education, entrepreneurship and job creation, and funded scholarships and medical outreaches. According to Israel, these initiatives increase Seyi’s exposure and make targeted threats more likely.

Israel also highlighted Seyi’s ventures in the private sector, noting that his role at the intersection of business and youth engagement attracts both support and hostility.

He further referenced President Bola Tinubu’s 10 December directive withdrawing police escorts from non-essential VIPs, which made allowances for individuals with “exposed” profiles subject to approval by the Inspector General of Police.

Israel said Seyi Tinubu falls under this category based on risk assessments, not personal entitlement.

“Seyi qualifies not by birthright but by action,” he said.