APC national chairmanship: I won’t join issues with any aspirant – Ex-Gov Yari

A former governor of Zamfara state and one of the aspirant for the Chairmanship position in the All Progressives Congress Party, Abdulaziz Yari, said he will not join issues with any other aspirants for the position.

In a statement signed by his Chief of staff, Abdullahi Tsare, Mr Yari reacted to a statement made by one of the aspirants, Sani Shinkafi, who challenged Abdulaziz Yari to present his APC membership card.

Mr Shinkafi says Abdulaziz Yari was not captured in the revalidation and registration exercise carried out by the party in Zamfara State.

Reacting to the allegations, Abdulaziz Yari says he’s a duly registered member of the All Progressives Congress Party.

He also accused Sani shinkafi of formenting trouble with the APC in the state given his antecedent from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He called on the Caretaker Committee to disregard Sani Shinkafi describing him as a “noise maker” and means no good for the party.