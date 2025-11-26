‎The National Chairman of the All progressives Congress, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda has urged Nigerians to support and be patient with president Bola Tinubu in his fight against banditry and crimes across the country....

‎Prof. Yilwatda stated this while on a sympathy visit to the government house, Ilorin over the recent banditry attacks in Eruku and Isapa towns in Ekiti local government area of the State.

He said that President Tinubu is giving priority attention to the protection of lives and property of every citizen irrespective of faith and tribe.

He also called for improved community engagement necessary to avoid future attacks.

The APC national chairman and his team were received by the Kwara state deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi.