APC Governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

The Progressives Governors Forum has described Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as a strong pillar whose leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria cannot be overemphasized.

The PGF disclosed this in a statement released by its chairman, Abubakar Bagudu, to mark Dr Ganduje’s 72nd birthday.

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) says it joins the Kano state governor to celebrate his 72nd birthday. along with the people of Kano State, and other well-meaning Nigerians.

The statement read: “We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje!,” the statement said.