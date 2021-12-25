President Buhari greets Gov Ganduje at 72, describes him as effective administrator

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as he marked his 72 birthday, describing him as an effective administrator who has written new chapters in development, peace and security in Kano State.

“Happy birthday and best wishes to Governor Ganduje. I wish you good health and long life as you continue to serve the State and the nation with your well-known commitment to peace, security and development.

“Kano State is making steady progress under the APC administration. I pray for your long life and good health,” said the President.