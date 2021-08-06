Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have backed the Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) as both a legal and properly constituted leadership of the party.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) made the position of the forum known in a statement issued in Abuja following the release of the written judgement of the apex court.

Governor Bagudu noted that the majority judgement of the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Appeal Court which earlier held that the APC National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was only a temporary structure “set up to act on behalf of the National Executive Committee to temporarily carry out the function of the National Working Committee until new members were democratically elected.”

He explained that the decision of the Appeal Court was not Appealed in the matter brought before the apex court in the Ondo State Governorship disputation and therefore binding.

“By not appealing against this holding, the parties herein accept it as correct, conclusive and binding upon them.” the statement said.

He further declared that “The judgement has also settled the legality of the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

“The court has correctly ruled that in line with section 13.3 of the APC Constitution, the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was constituted by the National Executive Council of the APC to act as the National Working Committee. This ruling is consistent with the legal advice available to APC in creating the Committee and we commend the Party’s legal team for the proper and lawful guidance.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni was appointed in an acting capacity, on a temporary basis to temporarily carry out and fill in the seat of the National Chairman of the party pending the election of new National Chairman.

“This has settled conclusively that the APC National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and its composition is not in conflict with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and is consistent with provisions of the Constitution of the APC”.

The Kebbi State governor, therefore, commended the APC legal team, president Mohammadu Buhari, Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the CECPC and members of the party for the unambiguous judgement.