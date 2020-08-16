All progressives Congress has denied reports that it has a hand in violence that happened during the Rally of the opposition in Edo state.

This is coming after the People’s Democratic Party in Edo state accused the APC of perpetrating violence that almost stopped the rally of the PDP in Apana, Etsako west.

Speaking at a press conference, the Governorship candidate of the APC in Edo state, Pastor Osagie IZE-IYAMU, said the party has no hand in the violence that took place.

“The party is not for violence, we are not part of it, we don’t believe in it”, he stated.