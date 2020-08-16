A cross-section of Nigerians are concerned that the rising insecurity in the country may worsen if the government fail to address the rising level of unemployment in the country.

They are calling on the government to maximize the potentials of the youths and set the country on the right path.

Over time, efforts by the government to diversify the economy have met with limited success. Farmer/herder clashes are frustrating government’s agricultural policies and most agrarian communities in the country are hindered by the activities of bandits.

Most worrying is that youths are mostly involved in these violent crimes Recently it was revealed that the insurgents in the North eastern parts of the country have resorted to recruiting child soldiers

To reverse this negative trend, the government is urged to create an enabling environment and equal opportunities for youth to maximize their potentials

They are also advised to fine-tune the ongoing social investment program and other youth empowerment programs to address the current realities in the country

At a recent event organised in Sokoto, the youths were also advised to pay attention to skills acquisition and build capacity which would equip them for greater tasks ahead.

The youths were also advised to participate in the peace-building process by not making themselves available to be used by agents of violence to destabilise the nation

Recently, the American government revealed that some international terror group are infiltrating parts of Nigeria.

Data from the National Bureau of statistics indicate a rise in the rate of unemployment in the country. Unless the government acts fast, it portends grave consequences for the country as it would leave terror groups with an abundant pool of unemployed youths waiting to be recruited into their army