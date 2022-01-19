APC CECPC approves schedule of activities for 2022 National Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at its 19th regular meeting on Wednesday 19th January, 2022 at the Party’s National Secretariat (Buhari House) considered and adopted the timetable/schedule of activities for the 26th February, 2022 APC National Convention.

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

***Receiving of the Interim Report of the National Reconciliation Committee – 31/01/2022

***Consideration and adoption of Reports of State Congresses – 02/02/2022

***Inauguration of the State Executives – 03/02/2022

***Sales of Forms to all aspirants vying for National Offices (APC National Secretariat) – 14/02/2022

***Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) – On or before 19/02/2022

***Publication of Sub-Committees – 19/02/2022

***Screening of all aspirants vying for National Offices – 20th – 22nd of February. 2022

***Screening Appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise – 23/02/2022

***Accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention – 24th – 25th of February 2022

***National Convention to elect National Officers to the National Executive Committee (NEC) – 26/02/2022

***National Convention Appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the National Convention – 28/02/2022