APC CECPC approves schedule of activities for 2022 National Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at its 19th regular meeting on Wednesday 19th January, 2022 at the Party’s National Secretariat (Buhari House) considered and adopted the timetable/schedule of activities for the 26th February, 2022 APC National Convention.
SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES
***Receiving of the Interim Report of the National Reconciliation Committee – 31/01/2022
***Consideration and adoption of Reports of State Congresses – 02/02/2022
***Inauguration of the State Executives – 03/02/2022
***Sales of Forms to all aspirants vying for National Offices (APC National Secretariat) – 14/02/2022
***Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) – On or before 19/02/2022
***Publication of Sub-Committees – 19/02/2022
***Screening of all aspirants vying for National Offices – 20th – 22nd of February. 2022
***Screening Appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise – 23/02/2022
***Accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention – 24th – 25th of February 2022
***National Convention to elect National Officers to the National Executive Committee (NEC) – 26/02/2022
***National Convention Appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the National Convention – 28/02/2022