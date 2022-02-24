APC CECPC appoints Zonal Congress Committees

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Committees for the Saturday 12th March, 2022 Zonal Congresses.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the National Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

Advertisement

“The Chairmen of the Committees are all members of the CECPC, while secretaries are selected from amongst the Deputy Governors from their respective geo-political zones.

The statement added that the meetings of zonal stakeholders will hold on Saturday, 26 February at the respective geo-political zones.

Advertisement