Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, has arrived at the national secretariat of the party for the inaugural meeting of the Caretaker Committee/Extraordinary Convention Committee.

The committee is meeting to set up sub committees that will help in the disicharge of its duties, including the planning of a special convention.

The committee was inaugurated on Thursday after the dissoultion of the National Working Committee of the Party by the members of the National Executive Council of the party.

