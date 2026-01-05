Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, has called on the United States government to extend its recent anti-terror air strikes to Benue State to flush out armed groups operating in the area....

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, has called on the United States government to extend its recent anti-terror air strikes to Benue State to flush out armed groups operating in the area.

Aondoakaa made the appeal during a consultation dinner with political stakeholders in Makurdi on Friday night, which continued into the early hours of Saturday.

The event was attended by leaders of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

His comments followed US air strikes on Islamic State-linked camps in the Bauni forest area of Sokoto State on Christmas Day.

“There are terrorists in Benue State. The US air strikes should have started here before going to Sokoto. The air strikes are long overdue in Benue,” Aondoakaa said.

He alleged that several communities in the state had come under attack from armed groups he claimed were operating under the guise of herders, displacing residents and destroying livelihoods.

Aondoakaa, who has declared interest in contesting the 2027 Benue governorship election, criticised the state government for what he described as a slow response to worsening insecurity.

He pledged that, if elected, security and protection of lives and property would be his top priority.

He also condemned the spate of killings in the state, including reported attacks in the Yelwata area, while commending President Bola Tinubu for efforts to tackle insecurity nationwide.

He urged continued federal support to prevent further violence in Benue.

Former Governor Samuel Ortom, who also spoke at the event, praised Aondoakaa’s experience and described him as a leader capable of contributing to the state’s development. Ortom called for cooperation across party lines to address insecurity and promote unity.

He further acknowledged the role of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, in shaping Benue’s political landscape, and urged residents to pray for national leaders.

