The Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, has admonished newly recruited Graduate Trainees to aspire to become anything in the oil corporation.
He made this known on Monday while welcoming the newly recruited Graduate Trainees into the organisation
His words: “Anyone of you here can become anything in this Company. You can aspire to the highest position in this great Corporation. This company is an equal opportunity employer.”
November 23, 2020
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) November 23, 2020