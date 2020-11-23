The Lagos State Police has arrested one Jemila Ibrahim,f, 19 year old, and her friend, Fatima Mohammed, f, 21 years, of Monkey Village, Festac Area, Lagos, for setting ablaze the house of one Mohammed Yusuf, m, of Monkey Village, Lagos State, and his girlfriend, Rabi, f, on 18th November, 2020 at 5.30pm.



Mohammed Yusuf, an ex-lover to Jemila, had the hint of the incident and rushed to the house where he met his house on flame but managed to rescue Rabi, his new lover, from the inferno and took her to the hospital where she gave up the ghost on 21st November, 2020, at about 12pm.

Mohammed had alleged his former lover, Jemila Ibrahim, of infidelity before they broke up; he later met and fell in love with his new lover, Rabi, that was caught up in the inferno.

The duo of Jemila Ibrahim, f, and her friend, Fatimo Mohammed, f, of Monkey Village, who accompanied Jemila to commit the heinous crime, have been arrested by the police operatives attached to Satellite Division of the command.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, who condemned the crime, has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State CID, Panti, for discreet investigation.

The Commissioner of Police also vowed to go after those who engage in crimes and social vices in order to get Lagos State rid of criminals and criminality.

The police boss however encouraged Lagos residents to shun taking laws into their hands; noting that jungle justice will only truncate the administration of justice and such could be counterproductive.