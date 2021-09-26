Breaking News

Anti-open grazing law: Experts advocate need for enforcement, urge herders to embrace ranching

Anti-open grazing law: Experts advocate need for enforcement, urge herders to embrace ranching

As governors in the Southern part of Nigeria continue to sign the Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law, experts argue that implementation is crucial to the bill’s success.

They also emphasized the importance of herders and the government embracing ranching in order to put a stop to open grazing.

Months after the governors agreed to proscribe open grazing in their domains, the law has become operational in some states.

While the anti-open grazing bill is still in the houses of Assembly of some states, others like Ondo, Lagos, Ekiti and Rivers have taken the bull by the horns to enact the law.

The move by the Governors have continued to generate reactions from those who support it and those against it.

For this security expert, the governors’ decision is long over due, but must be given serious enforcement.

A former Deputy Director of the Department of State Services, DSS, Adams Abuh, believes that state governors must embrace ranching, as a measure to end open grazing.

Students of Ondo State origin and the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere have also put their weight behind this action.

The Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Agriculture is of the view that modern ranching, will put an end to incessant herders and farmers clashes.

As more states in the southern part of the country forge ahead with the ban on open grazing, it is hoped that the intention will be achieved.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Nigeria records 350 new COVID-19 cases

TVCN
Jun 5, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported 350 new cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the…

Ekiti State, Labour reach agreement on Minimum Wage implementation

TVCN
Jan 6, 2021

The Government of Ekiti State has signed an agreement with Organized Labour on the implementation of…

Residents scoop fuel from fallen tanker along Lagos-Ibadan expressway

TVCN
May 15, 2021

Residents of CMD road in Ikosi ketu area of Lagos state have ignored the possibility of explosion as…

Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4

TVCN
Dec 21, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union speech on Feb. 4 after (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Afenifere harps on restructuring Nigeria

01 Feb 2017 1.50 am

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere…

Continue reading

South, middle belt insist on restructuring

18 Jan 2018 11.18 am

During the condolence visit, the South and…

Continue reading

Just in: Ondo sends Amotekun bill to State Assembly for passage

12 Feb 2020 6.35 pm

Ondo state Government has transmitted a…

Continue reading