Anti-open grazing law: Experts advocate need for enforcement, urge herders to embrace ranching

As governors in the Southern part of Nigeria continue to sign the Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law, experts argue that implementation is crucial to the bill’s success.

They also emphasized the importance of herders and the government embracing ranching in order to put a stop to open grazing.

Months after the governors agreed to proscribe open grazing in their domains, the law has become operational in some states.

While the anti-open grazing bill is still in the houses of Assembly of some states, others like Ondo, Lagos, Ekiti and Rivers have taken the bull by the horns to enact the law.

The move by the Governors have continued to generate reactions from those who support it and those against it.

For this security expert, the governors’ decision is long over due, but must be given serious enforcement.

A former Deputy Director of the Department of State Services, DSS, Adams Abuh, believes that state governors must embrace ranching, as a measure to end open grazing.

Students of Ondo State origin and the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere have also put their weight behind this action.

The Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Agriculture is of the view that modern ranching, will put an end to incessant herders and farmers clashes.

As more states in the southern part of the country forge ahead with the ban on open grazing, it is hoped that the intention will be achieved.